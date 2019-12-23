Global  

Hasan Minhaj Speaks About Why He Publicly Corrected Ellen DeGeneres on the Pronunciation of His Name

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Hasan Minhaj publicly taught Ellen DeGeneres how to pronounce his name after she said it incorrectly on her talk show several months ago, and now Hasan is speaking out about why he corrected her. His name is pronounced Has-san Min-haj. “Mom and Dad are sitting there [...] And Ellen‘s just like ‘Hey Ha-SAAN!’” Hasan said [...]
