Ricky Gervais Has the Perfect Golden Globes Drinking Game for Viewers to Play

E! Online Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
For the fifth time, Ricky Gervais is back as Golden Globes host and he's come with a drinking game for all at home (and in the audience at the Beverly Hilton) that might cause some rough...
Ricky Gervais On Returning To Host Golden Globes [Video]Ricky Gervais On Returning To Host Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais prepares to host the Golden Globe Awards for the fifth time and shares what fans can expect from the show.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:34Published

The 2020 Golden Globes nominations [Video]The 2020 Golden Globes nominations

This year’s Golden Globes nominees were announced Monday Here's a glance at some of the top categories.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 02:11Published


Ricky Gervais Comes Up with a Golden Globes 2020 Drinking Game

Ricky Gervais is set to host the 2020 Golden Globes, airing on NBC less than 2 weeks from today! Well, in a new promo for the show, Ricky came up with a drinking...
Just Jared

