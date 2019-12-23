Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Watch Taylor Swift's Epic Full Set From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 in London

Billboard.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Watch Taylor Swift's Epic Full Set From Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 in LondonIf you didn't get the chance to turn up or tune in for Taylor Swift's performance at Capital FM's 2019 Jingle Bell Ball, you're in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Alwyn 'flattered' by Taylor Swift's love songs [Video]Joe Alwyn 'flattered' by Taylor Swift's love songs

Actor Joe Alwyn is totally on board with girlfriend Taylor Swift channelling their relationship into love songs.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Joe Alwyn 'flattered' Taylor Swift writes songs about him [Video]Joe Alwyn 'flattered' Taylor Swift writes songs about him

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Joe Alwyn finds it "flattering" that the superstar singer pens tracks about him, and insists he "doesn't pay attention" to much press interest about him and the 'London Boy'..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Rare PDA After the Cats Premiere

Lovers alert! On Monday, Taylor Swift and her London boy Joe Alwyn stepped out for the Cats premiere in New York City. Swift might have walked the red carpet...
E! Online

Joe Alwyn on What It's Really Like Having Taylor Swift Write Love Songs About You

We already know Taylor Swift loves a "London Boy," but how does Joe Alwyn feel about it? Well, until now, we didn't really know. He and Swift are famously...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.