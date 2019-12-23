Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Did Not Break Up, According to His Sister!

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are still dating, according to a statement made by his sister Alli Simpson! If you don’t know, Miley and Cody sparked breakup rumors when he was seen out with a Playboy model over the weekend. “Yes [they're] together for sure,” Alli told the Daily Mail on Monday (December 23). Alli [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019

Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019 01:16

 Top 5 Celebrity Couples of 2019. As 2019 comes to an end, here's a look back at the five best couples of this year!. 1. Halsey and Evan Peters. After being spotted getting cozy at Six Flags in September, Halsey later confirmed Peters was her boyfriend on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.'. 2. Miley Cyrus...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song [Video]Miley Cyrus releases sad Christmas song

Miley Cyrus has marked the first anniversary of her failed marriage to Liam Hemsworth by releasing a new song about her most miserable Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Cody Simpson won't be spending Christmas with his family [Video]Cody Simpson won't be spending Christmas with his family

Cody Simpson's sister has revealed he won't be spending Christmas in Australia with his family this year.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Are Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Still Together? His Sister Says...

Did Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson really split up? His sister Alli says no! If you don’t know, Miley and Cody sparked breakup rumors when he was seen out with a...
Just Jared Jr

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Celebrate Christmas Together After Split Rumors

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are clearly still going strong as a couple despite the false rumors that they had split. Rumors swirled this week that Cody had...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MTVNEWS

MTV NEWS Cody Simpson's Christmas gift for bae Miley Cyrus was a punk necklace fit for his "queen" https://t.co/XiX6hLPITT 2 minutes ago

En24_News

En24 News Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson still together? The photo that says it all! https://t.co/8MnQxb7lfB https://t.co/zY6LjbuXSB 4 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Cody Simpson Gives Miley Cyrus Extravagant Christmas Gift Amid Cheating Rumors https://t.co/3kxHKaRSDa via @Cosmopolitan 36 minutes ago

ThePerezHilton

Perez They haven’t broken up - yet! https://t.co/t4UkUHbNrs #MileyCyrus #CodySimpson 2 hours ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Gossip #MusicTv Cody Simpson shoots down Miley Cyrus cheating story – Music News https://t.co/2tnVfsYHPs 2 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Gossip #MusicTv Cody Simpson shoots down Miley Cyrus cheating story – Music News https://t.co/2tnVfsYHPs 2 hours ago

9HoneyCelebrity

9Honey Celebrity Luckily, most of us are on holidays because this video is NSFW. https://t.co/DnQiP1rGjV 2 hours ago

vixwtt

Viktor Eveshka RT @billboard: See the sweet photos of @MileyCyrus celebrating #Christmas with @CodySimpson ❤️ https://t.co/3Tl9FILFA8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.