Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Did Not Break Up, According to His Sister!

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 4 days ago )

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are still dating, according to a statement made by his sister Alli Simpson! If you don’t know, Miley and Cody sparked breakup rumors when he was seen out with a Playboy model over the weekend. “Yes [they're] together for sure,” Alli told the Daily Mail on Monday (December 23). Alli [...] 👓 View full article

