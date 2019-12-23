Global  

Cate Blanchett sells holiday home

ContactMusic Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
News video: Cate Blanchett sells holiday home

Cate Blanchett sells holiday home 01:07

 Cate Blanchett and her husband Andrew Upton have sold their Australian holiday home, just three weeks after it went on the market.

