A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon is all set to release in India on January 24, 2020

Mid-Day Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Are you ready to celebrate the New Year with a new Alien friend? She has landed in the town of Mossingham. The much-awaited animation film ‘A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ is all set to release on 24th January 2020 in India. The earlier installment received a lot of love from audiences and critics. Though the film is...
