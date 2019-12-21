Movies to binge watch on Samuel L Jackson's birthday
Saturday, 21 December 2019 () Few actors in recent decades have left as indelible a mark on Hollywood as Samuel L. Jackson. Since breaking through with a memorable supporting turn in Spike Lee's sophomore feature School Daze, Jackson has gone on to play everything from acerbic sidekicks and double-dealing criminals to brilliant scientists and villainous...
Happy Birthday, Samuel L. Jackson!. Samuel Leroy Jackson turns 71 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actor. 1. Jackson has the top U.S. box office grosses of all time. 2. His iconic cussing helped him overcome his childhood stuttering. 3. The Marvel Comics character, Nick Fury, was...