Prince Andrew's 'biggest supporter' is daughter Princess Beatrice amid 'hard times': report

FOXNews.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Princess Beatrice is in full support for her father Prince Andrew despite his alleged ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.
News video: The Good Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Hosts Christmas Lunch A Week Early

The Good Reason Why Queen Elizabeth Hosts Christmas Lunch A Week Early 01:15

 Almost a week before Christmas, Queen Elizabeth hosts her Christmas lunch with members of her family, why so early? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

Prince Andrew did not attend daughter Princess Beatrice’s engagement party: report

Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi celebrated their engagement in London on Wednesday night, but one person noticeably absent from the...
FOXNews.com

Andrew absent from Princess Beatrice's lavish engagement party

Andrew absent from Princess Beatrice's lavish engagement partyPrince Andrew may be facing scandal, but that didn't stop his daughter Princess Beatrice's engagement party from going ahead.The Princess of York celebrated her...
New Zealand Herald

