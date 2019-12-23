Prince Charles Gives Brief Update on Dad Prince Philip's Hospitalization
Monday, 23 December 2019 () Prince Philip, 98, has been hospitalized at the King Edward VII Hospital in London, England for a “preexisting condition,” but the public has been limited in their information. His son, Prince Charles, just gave a brief update about what is going on at the moment. “He’s being looked after very well in hospital,” the Prince [...]
