Prince Charles Gives Brief Update on Dad Prince Philip's Hospitalization

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Prince Philip, 98, has been hospitalized at the King Edward VII Hospital in London, England for a “preexisting condition,” but the public has been limited in their information. His son, Prince Charles, just gave a brief update about what is going on at the moment. “He’s being looked after very well in hospital,” the Prince [...]
Charles gives an update on his father, the Duke of Edinburgh's health [Video]Charles gives an update on his father, the Duke of Edinburgh's health

The Prince of Wales says his father is being looked after well in hospital when asked by a reporter during a visit to Fishlake in South Yorkshire. The Duke of Edinburgh has remained in the King Edward..

The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital [Video]The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital

Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the..

Prince Charles: Prince Philip is 'being looked after very well' in the hospital

Prince Philip, the 98-year-old husband to Queen Elizabeth II, remains in the hospital for a fourth day, according to his son Prince Charles.
USATODAY.com

Prince Charles says Prince Philip is 'all right' in hospital

"Once you get to that age, things don't work as well. He's being looked after very well in hospital," Prince Charles said of his father.
Sydney Morning Herald


JustJared

Prince Philip has been in the hospital and the public has received few updates on his condition - here's what his son Prince Charles said

