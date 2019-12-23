Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Ozzy Osbourne's Christmas Spotify Playlist Will Fulfill Your Heavy Metal Desires: Listen

Billboard.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Ozzy Osbourne is getting into the holiday spirit with a Christmas playlist that puts a heavy metal spin on the holidays. The rock icon partnered...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HamiltonsLive

Bruce Hamilton Listen to Ozzy Osbourne's Spotify Christmas Playlist for a Rocking Holiday https://t.co/pkwqy6d8y0 🤘 https://t.co/MFm7III7CT 16 hours ago

HamiltonsLive

Bruce Hamilton Listen to Ozzy Osbourne's Spotify Christmas Playlist for a Rocking Holiday https://t.co/Mxlyuku0f8 🤘 https://t.co/3bJvGRUmrg 1 day ago

mau4556

]})SOSVZLA({[ Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s Spotify Christmas Playlist for a Rocking Holiday https://t.co/RW4ocanUQi @Loudwire 4 days ago

TicketSnatchers

Ticket Snatchers Listen to Ozzy Osbourne's Spotify Christmas Playlist for a Rocking Holiday https://t.co/O5coMjBFL5 5 days ago

RockNewsFeed

RockNewsFeed Listen to Ozzy Osbourne's Spotify Christmas Playlist for a Rocking Holiday : https://t.co/MqQYuxg89A 6 days ago

MommyRoxTahoe

🤘🏻🎄Retired Headbanger🎄🤘🏻 Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s Spotify Christmas Playlist for a Rocking Holiday https://t.co/TUB4I41Bt8 @Loudwire 6 days ago

DOCPHEELGOOD

Doc's Army Listen to Ozzy Osbourne’s Spotify Christmas Playlist for a Rocking Holiday https://t.co/VldBRJDP5e @Loudwire 6 days ago

1063THEBUZZ

1063 THE BUZZ Listen to @OzzyOsbourne's Spotify Christmas Playlist for a Rocking Holiday https://t.co/5Nr3eS5P4b 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.