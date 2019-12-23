J Hus Accuses Society Of "Forcing LGBT On To Us" Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 1 hour ago )

Rapper is in hot water over Twitter comments...



East London artist *J Hus* has accused forces in society of "forcing LGBT on to us".



The rapper is developing a habit of using social media as a stream of consciousness device, whether that's threatening to use juju on Katie Hopkins or (literally) offering advice on constipation.



Firing up his iPad, his latest remark has gone too far for many fans.



Here's the offensive comment:







STOP FORCING LGBT ONTO US. Live your life I don’t care but don’t force it onto me especially when you don’t wanna recognise these black struggle



— Top Militérian (@Jhus) December 23, 2019



Now, this is something we can't excuse - there have always been people of colour within the LGBT community, and there's certainly no reason why different minority communities can't act as allies against bigoted aspects of modern society. After a huge online backlash J Hus then backtracked:







Okay maybe I’m wrong then. Forgive me. I don’t wanna offend anyone. From my point I saw things different. You can school me.



— Top Militérian (@Jhus) December 23, 2019



Before explaining:







To me it looked like they was weaponising it against us. But do ur thing. https://t.co/0Ti2UzNZn4



— Top Militérian (@Jhus) December 23, 2019



Our advice?



J Hus should unplug social media over Christmas and get on with making the album...



