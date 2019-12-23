Global  

See How Shania Twain's Epic Las Vegas Residency Come Together: Exclusive

Billboard.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
See How Shania Twain's Epic Las Vegas Residency Come Together: ExclusiveShania Twain kicked off her second Las Vegas residency earlier this month, bringing a brand new show to the Strip featuring all the hits and leopard...
Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan - Published < > Embed
News video: Las Vegas is Shania Twain's American Home

Las Vegas is Shania Twain's American Home 02:41

 Shania Twain talks about living in Las Vegas and what celebrity friends she hangs out with in town.

Shania Twain moves into a farm for latest Las Vegas residency [Video]Shania Twain moves into a farm for latest Las Vegas residency

Shania Twain is enjoying farm life during her latest Las Vegas residency after giving up the luxury of a penthouse suite.

Shania Twain On Honouring Prince During Vegas Residency [Video]Shania Twain On Honouring Prince During Vegas Residency

While sitting down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel in Las Vegas, Shania Twain opens up about dedicating a performance to the late pop icon Prince during her “Let’s Go! The Residency” at Zappos..

Shania Twain Moves Into a Farm for Las Vegas Residency

When stopping by 'Live with Kelly & Ryan', the 'Come On Over' hitmaker reveals that she gives up the luxury of a penthouse suite to keep her animal family with...
AceShowbiz


