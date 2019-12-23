See How Shania Twain's Epic Las Vegas Residency Come Together: Exclusive

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Shania Twain moves into a farm for latest Las Vegas residency Shania Twain is enjoying farm life during her latest Las Vegas residency after giving up the luxury of a penthouse suite. Credit: Cover Video Duration: 00:53Published 17 hours ago Shania Twain On Honouring Prince During Vegas Residency While sitting down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel in Las Vegas, Shania Twain opens up about dedicating a performance to the late pop icon Prince during her “Let’s Go! The Residency” at Zappos.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:34Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources Shania Twain Moves Into a Farm for Las Vegas Residency When stopping by 'Live with Kelly & Ryan', the 'Come On Over' hitmaker reveals that she gives up the luxury of a penthouse suite to keep her animal family with...

AceShowbiz 23 hours ago





Tweets about this