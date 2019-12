You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources The Queen visits church as Prince Phillip spends a second night in hospital Queen Elizabeth II attended church near her rural retreat on Sunday as her husband Prince Philip spent his second night in a London hospital. Palace officials have not provided an update on the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published 1 day ago The Queen arrives at church in Sandringham Queen Elizabeth and her son Prince Edward travel to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The Monarch attended the Sunday service while her husband, Prince Philip, remains in hospital in London... Credit: ODN Duration: 00:43Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Prince Charles says his father Prince Philip is 'all right' in hospital Prince Charles says his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, is all right in hospital where Philip was admitted for what the palace said was a pre-existing condition.

SBS 4 hours ago



UK's Charles says Prince Philip, 98, is 'all right' in hospital Britain's Prince Philip, 98, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, is "all right" in hospital where he has been under observation for three days, his son Prince...

Reuters 8 hours ago





Tweets about this