50 Cent’s Son Sire Jackson Meets Santa Claus For Breakfast After Toys R Us Takeover

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 2 days ago )

New York rapper 50 Cent‘s son is living the life. The hip-hop star’s mini-me did it big 48 hours before Christmas by having breakfast with Santa Claus. Fif went to his social media channels Monday to break the news to followers. 50 recently spent around $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for […]



