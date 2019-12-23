Global  

50 Cent’s Son Sire Jackson Meets Santa Claus For Breakfast After Toys R Us Takeover

SOHH Monday, 23 December 2019
50 Cent’s Son Sire Jackson Meets Santa Claus For Breakfast After Toys R Us TakeoverNew York rapper 50 Cent‘s son is living the life. The hip-hop star’s mini-me did it big 48 hours before Christmas by having breakfast with Santa Claus. Fif went to his social media channels Monday to break the news to followers. 50 recently spent around $100,000 to rent out a Toys R Us store for […]

50 Cent's Son Sire Jackson Meets Santa Claus For Breakfast After Toys R Us Takeover
News video: 50 Cent Grants Son's Wish & Gets Him Toys 'R' Us Store For Christmas

50 Cent Grants Son's Wish & Gets Him Toys 'R' Us Store For Christmas 01:10

 50 Cent’s son Sire Jackson asked his dad for a whole Toys ‘R’ Us store for Christmas and the G-Unit boss delivered. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to...

Santa Claus Visits Children At Kaiser Roseville Pediatric Unit [Video]Santa Claus Visits Children At Kaiser Roseville Pediatric Unit

Santa delivered wrapped toys and gifts to the patients.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:32Published

50 Cent takes son on Christmas shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us [Video]50 Cent takes son on Christmas shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us

On Dec. 21, 50 Cent treated his seven-year-old son, Sire, to a holiday shopping spree at Toys 'R' Us.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:21Published


50 Cent Rents Out Entire Toys-R-Us for Son Sire Before Christmas!

50 Cent went all out for his son Sire! The 44-year-old rapper rented out an entire Toys-R-Us for his 7-year-old to enjoy with a few friends ahead of Christmas....
Also reported by SOHH, E! Online, Billboard.com, NPR, USATODAY.com, Seattle Times

50 Cent Gives Everyone A Look At Sire’s Massive X-Mas Presents

50 Cent Gives Everyone A Look At Sire’s Massive X-Mas PresentsNew York rapper 50 Cent is helping everyone celebrate Christmas by showing just how many gifts his mini-me received from Santa Claus. The G-Unit boss hit up...
Also reported by SOHH, Seattle Times

