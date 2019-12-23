Global  

‘Drooling While Ranting and Raving’: Rudy Giuliani Gets Mocked Over Wild New Interview

Mediaite Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
*Rudy Giuliani* gave another wild, remarkably unfiltered interview and people can't get enough of it.
Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone [Video]Giuliani Wanted Marie Yovanovitch Gone

In a new interview, Rudy Giuliani admitted working to oust Marie Yovanovitch so she wouldn’t impede investigations of Joe and Hunter Biden.

Prosecutor says new charges likely against Giuliani associates [Video]Prosecutor says new charges likely against Giuliani associates

New charges are likely in a criminal campaign finance case against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a federal prosecutor said..

Rudy Giuliani Says George Soros is ‘Hardly a Jew’ in Wild New Interview: ‘I’m More of a Jew’

"He doesn’t go to church, he doesn’t go to religion — synagogue. He doesn’t belong to a synagogue, he doesn’t support Israel, he’s an enemy of...
7 Wildest Quotes From Rudy Giuliani’s Boozy Interview With New York Magazine

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani granted an interview over Bloody Marys to New York magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi this week,...
