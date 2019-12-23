Global  

Kate Bosworth Says Her Love for Acting Started with Her Love for Horses!

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Kate Bosworth is all smiles as she greets the audience while making an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning (December 23) in New York City. The 36-year-old I-Land actress talked about growing up riding horses, and how it lead to her being in The Horse Whisperer with Scarlett Johansson. PHOTOS: Check [...]
News video: Kate Bosworth Found Her Love of Acting Through Horseback Riding

Kate Bosworth Found Her Love of Acting Through Horseback Riding 01:14

 Kate Bosworth talks about growing up riding horses, and how it lead to her being in "The Horse Whisperer."

