Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Melania Trump Style Diary

USATODAY.com Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
What designers does the first lady choose to wear? Click through to see Melania Trump's ensembles.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Melania Trump Shares Christmas Tree Timelapse From White House's Blue Room [Video]Melania Trump Shares Christmas Tree Timelapse From White House's Blue Room

Melania Trump shared a Christmas video.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:03Published

Melania Defends Trump Slamming Greta Thunberg: Barron Is 'Not An Activist' [Video]Melania Defends Trump Slamming Greta Thunberg: Barron Is 'Not An Activist'

Melania Trump defended President Trump.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump 'still working' on Melania's Christmas present

Donald Trump confessed that he is yet to buy a Christmas present for his wife, Melania.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.