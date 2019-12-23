Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kevin Hart Reacts To Eddie Murphy’s Epic SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Slaying: “Unreal”

SOHH Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Kevin Hart Reacts To Eddie Murphy’s Epic SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Slaying: “Unreal”Hollywood heavyweight Kevin Hart knows Eddie Murphy delivered in a big way this past weekend. The high-profile actor has celebrated one of the true kings of comedy putting together an unforgettable “Saturday Night Live” performance. On Monday, Hart applauded Murphy’s greatness and called the show one of the best in years. kevinhart4real: This is such […]

The post Kevin Hart Reacts To Eddie Murphy’s Epic SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Slaying: “Unreal” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live'

Eddie Murphy returns to 'Saturday Night Live' 00:50

 Comedy legend Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes [Video]Bill Cosby's spokesperson slams 'Hollywood slave' Eddie Murphy over SNL jibes

A spokesperson for disgraced actor Bill Cosby has hit out at Eddie Murphy after he targeted the star during his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:50Published

Eddie Murphy returns to Saturday Night Live [Video]Eddie Murphy returns to Saturday Night Live

Eddie Murphy has returned to 'Saturday Night Live' after a 35-year absence from the show. He starred on the hit comedy show during his younger years. He was joined by some of his showbiz pals on the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nas Geeks Out Over Eddie Murphy’s Must-See SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Return: “This Is Greatness”

Nas Geeks Out Over Eddie Murphy’s Must-See SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Return: “This Is Greatness”New York rapper Nas knows greatness when he sees it. The hip-hop veteran has hyped up and co-signed Eddie Murphy‘s mighty “Saturday Night Live” return....
SOHH

You Have to Watch Eddie Murphy's Epic Return to 'SNL' in Black & White Promo

Eddie Murphy is definitely no stranger to the Saturday Night Live stage after being a regular cast member from 1980 to 1984. But for the...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

hypeshred1

HYPESHRED. Kevin Hart Reacts To Eddie Murphy’s Epic SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Slaying: “Unreal” https://t.co/CuRD62gDL3 3 days ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Kevin Hart Reacts To Eddie Murphy’s Epic SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Slaying: “Unreal” https://t.co/bDPFZlfxMf #music #feedly 3 days ago

sohh

SOHH Kevin Hart Reacts To Eddie Murphy's Epic SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Slaying: "Unreal" #EddieMurphy #KevinHart… https://t.co/O8h9HZDo8v 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.