John Mayer Releases New Christmas Song Titled 'CVS Bag' - Listen Now!

Monday, 23 December 2019 ( 20 hours ago )

John Mayer is getting into the holiday spirit with a silly new song! During his Instagram talk show Current Mood on Monday (December 23), the 42-year-old singer dropped his hilarious new Christmas song titled “CVS Bag.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mayer “I wrote this song myself and it’s about something we [...] 👓 View full article

