John Mayer Releases New Christmas Song Titled 'CVS Bag' - Listen Now!

Just Jared Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
John Mayer is getting into the holiday spirit with a silly new song! During his Instagram talk show Current Mood on Monday (December 23), the 42-year-old singer dropped his hilarious new Christmas song titled “CVS Bag.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mayer “I wrote this song myself and it’s about something we [...]
