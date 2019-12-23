Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen, review – A lesson in self-deprecation from Britain's most charming rogue

Every contributor in this retrospective is in awe of Hugh Grant – apart from the man himself



Recent related videos from verified sources Hugh Grant and Sting join Guy Ritchie for "The Gentlemen" London screening Hugh Grant is best known for playing the bumbling Englishman in romantic comedies so when the role of a cockney-accented private investigator in Guy Ritchie's new crime caper came up, the.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:01Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hugh Grant admits he was 'just plain wrong' about not wanting family earlier in life Hugh Grant spoke about the regret he feels for not wanting to get married or have kids earlier in life.

FOXNews.com 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this