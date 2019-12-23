Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hugh Grant: A Life on Screen, review – A lesson in self-deprecation from Britain's most charming rogue

Independent Monday, 23 December 2019 ()
Every contributor in this retrospective is in awe of Hugh Grant – apart from the man himself
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Hugh Grant and Sting join Guy Ritchie for "The Gentlemen" London screening [Video]Hugh Grant and Sting join Guy Ritchie for "The Gentlemen" London screening

Hugh Grant is best known for playing the bumbling Englishman in romantic comedies so when the role of a cockney-accented private investigator in Guy Ritchie&apos;s new crime caper came up, the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hugh Grant admits he was 'just plain wrong' about not wanting family earlier in life

Hugh Grant spoke about the regret he feels for not wanting to get married or have kids earlier in life. 
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.