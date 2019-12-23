Global  

Ariana Grande & Mariah Carey Share Cute Twitter Exchange Following 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Video

Monday, 23 December 2019
Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey just had a super sweet Twitter exchange! After Mariah posted her star-studded “All I Want for Christmas Is You” video, which featured Ariana, she sent her a special message about her performance. “I love that you did the ad-libs on the bridge!! Thank you❤️❤️❤️,” Mariah wrote to Ariana. Ariana quickly [...]
News video: Nick Cannon's NCredible Music SVP Chalks Eminem's Diss Up As

Nick Cannon's NCredible Music SVP Chalks Eminem's Diss Up As "Click-Bait" 02:43

 LOS ANGELES, CA – Nick Cannon was essentially blindsided by Eminem’s recent diss on the Fat Joe track “Lord Above,” according to his team. Roughly 10 years after Slim Shady and Cannon initially traded seething bars, Em was mysteriously back with another annihilation attempt on Cannon and his...

