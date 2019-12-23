See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Christmas Card With Archie

Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending “private time” in Canada over the Christmas holidays. Harry, his wife Meghan and their seven-month-old son Archie will..

What the royal youngsters got up to in 2019 A look back at 2019 and what the youngest generation of the Windsor family has been up to. From Princess Charlotte being cheeky to crowds, George's love of football, and baby Archie conducting his.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:11Published 1 day ago