A California punk band played a guerilla gig at Denny's. Green Day paid $2,000 for the damages.

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

Punk isn’t dead — it’s just hanging out at a Santa Ana Denny’s, apparently.



Though the 24-hour diner chain is a prime location for post-gig gatherings across the country, a 17-year-old DIY promoter has garnered widespread attention after making the decision to forego the divide altogether, booking Long Beach harcore punk band WACKO to play a sold-out show at the Denny’s on Bristol Street last weekend.



The show — the first high school senior Bryson Del Valle had ever put on -- began as the crowd chanted the restaurant’s name; each time louder and with more urgency. An iconic introduction from a father of one of the band members followed:



"I came for the senior citizen special," he cried out. "They tell me that special tonight is WACKO!"


