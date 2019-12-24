Global  

How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 2019 Christmas Card Compares to Past Royal Family Holiday Greetings

E! Online Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spreading joy and cheer with their family Christmas card. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare to celebrate Archie Harrison's first Christmas,...
News video: Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family

Prince Harry And Meghan Will Not Spend Christmas With The Royal Family 00:38

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be celebrating Christmas with the royal family. Instead, CNN reports, that they will be spending "private family time" in Canada. A spokesperson for the Sussexes said that Meghan called Canada home for seven years, before joining the royal family. She...

Recent related news from verified sources

See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Christmas Card With Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making our Christmas dreams come true. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the people the latest picture of their baby boy,...
E! Online Also reported by •Daily CallerJust JaredAceShowbizCTV News

Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities!

Royal Family Reportedly ‘Disappointed’ By Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Decision To Ditch Holiday Festivities!Turns out, the royal family members apparently isn’t thrilled that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ditching all of them on Christmas! As we reported early...
WorldNews Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineSeattle Times

CelebrityLadies

Celebrity Ladies Celebrity - Star: Baby Bliss! Pregnant Malika Haqq Shares Her First S https://t.co/xLWKrAJHaX #star https://t.co/EO5P8Cw2Ss 12 seconds ago

MyDCANews

My Washington News RT @wusa9: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry release holiday card for baby Archie's first Christmas https://t.co/4VQcGpbr7l 13 seconds ago

KTVB

KTVB.COM Meghan Markle & Prince Harry release holiday card for baby Archie's first Christmas https://t.co/kSYvmE4O9I 15 seconds ago

hootmami

Plate of yams with extra syrup RT @NolaMarianna: Baby Archie taking centre stage in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card this year. Cutieeeee 🥰🥰🥰 https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

kiii3news

KIII 3 News The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust sent out the royal family’s holiday wishes on Twitter saying 'Wishing you a very Mer… https://t.co/hwhlGD470X 1 minute ago

quickbeam71

SheilaMS RT @MrDiddy85: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rejected by Australians Well done to our friends in Australia for rejecting & seeing throug… 1 minute ago

moshimisen

Moni Sengupta 🌊 #Khive #SussexSquad RT @USAHOLA: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Archie's modern Christmas card revealed https://t.co/5ndtEG1Eps https://t.co/TcVMCwOmna 2 minutes ago

WFMY

WFMY News 2 The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust sent out the royal family’s holiday wishes on Twitter saying 'Wishing you a very Mer… https://t.co/q2sM9Y0hoj 3 minutes ago

