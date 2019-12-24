Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Baby Archie Is So Cute on Meghan & Harry's Christmas Card!

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The holidays are here and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating with an adorable Christmas card! The royal couple just released their first Christmas card as a family of three and their son Archie is front and center on the adorable card. “Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: What the royal youngsters got up to in 2019

What the royal youngsters got up to in 2019 02:11

 A look back at 2019 and what the youngest generation of the Windsor family has been up to. From Princess Charlotte being cheeky to crowds, George's love of football, and baby Archie conducting his first royal tour at only four months old.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Valley business uses robots to write Christmas cards [Video]Valley business uses robots to write Christmas cards

Inside a Phoenix office, robots are hard at work writing messages you might see on your next Christmas card.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:37Published

Use caution before purchasing gift cards [Video]Use caution before purchasing gift cards

If you are running out of time and ideas for holiday gifts, you may want to consider a gift card. But, before you choose this option, there are a few things that you might want to consider.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry release Christmas card with baby Archie

THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured on a Christmas card with their baby son Archie.
The Argus

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Christmas Card Was Photographed by Meghan's Actress Friend

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a special photographer snap their super cute holiday card! The electronic card was photographed by Meghan‘s actress friend...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.