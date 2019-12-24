Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Baby Archie Takes Center Stage in Family's 1st Christmas Card

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: Wochit News - Published Meghan Markle, Prince Harry: 'Private Family Time' In Canada 00:32 Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their son Archie are spending "private family time" in Canada, according to a statement provided to Insider from a spokesperson of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "Their Royal Highnesses and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada....