Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tom Brokaw Argues Nixon Was More ‘Presidential’ Than Trump: ‘Plays from the Gutter Frankly’

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
NBC special correspondent Tom Brokaw told Chris Matthews that he thought President Richard Nixon acted more “presidential” in a sense compared to President Donald Trump. “The conduct of Donald Trump versus the conduct of President Nixon: Nixon was always aware of being presidential and the way he spoke the way he responded to me there. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine [Video]'Tis The Season? Trump Slams Christian Magazine

US President Donald Trump on Friday blasted evangelical Christian magazine 'Christianity Today.' The conservative publication was founded by the late Reverend Billy Graham. The influential magazine..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

President Donald Trump’s Bizarre Windmill Conspiracies [Video]President Donald Trump’s Bizarre Windmill Conspiracies

President Donald Trump falsely claimed windmills spew “tremendous amounts of fumes” into the atmosphere, the latest in a long line of mistruths about renewable energy.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump on track to become third US president to be impeached

Trump on track to become third US president to be impeachedWASHINGTON: Republican Donald Trump is this week likely to become the third US president to be impeached when the Democratic-led House of Representatives votes...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBS News

Democratic 2020 candidates lash Trump before debating policy

Democratic candidates on the 2020 presidential debate stage on Thursday quickly attacked Donald Trump one day after his impeachment, saying he is a corrupt...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Tom Brokaw Argues Nixon Was More 'Presidential' Than Trump: 'Plays from the Gutter Frankly' https://t.co/TJc8SdG6Aq 32 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Tom Brokaw Argues Nixon Was More 'Presidential' Than Trump https://t.co/4tmDZUmJnm 58 minutes ago

_1BUV

💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 NBC special correspondent #Tom #Brokaw told Chris Matthews that he thought President Richard #Nixon acted more “… https://t.co/JSyfrL7PnV 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Tom Brokaw Argues Nixon Was More 'Presidential' Than Trump: 'Plays from the Gutter Frankly' https://t.co/TJc8SdG6Aq 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.