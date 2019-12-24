Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Kris Jenner Chokes Up While Giving Kylie's Daughter Stormi Massive Playhouse for Christmas

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
'This just reminds me of when you were a little girl,' the matriarch tells her makeup mogul daughter as the latter checks out the gorgeous playhouse that Kris gets for Stormi.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner Christmas Plans With Stormi & Travis Scott Revealed [Video]Kylie Jenner Christmas Plans With Stormi & Travis Scott Revealed

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Christmas plans with Stormi are revealed. Plus, Kourtney Kardashian is caught kissing her ex at DisneyLand

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:09Published

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott co-parenting at Christmas [Video]Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott co-parenting at Christmas

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott co-parenting at Christmas The pair may have gone their separate ways but they will reunite in Los Angeles as a family for the festive period for the sake of their..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gifted Life-Size Playhouse By Grandma Kris

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, would like to welcome you to her crib for Christmas. Little Stormi recently got gifted with a major surprise from her...
TMZ.com

Kris Jenner's Christmas Gift to Stormi Is So Epic

Kris Jenner got Stormi, 2, an epic Christmas gift, and Kylie Jenner documented the whole thing! “My mom actually surprised Stormi with the best Christmas gift...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineContactMusicJust Jared Jr

Tweets about this

aceshowbiz

AceShowbiz Kris Jenner Chokes Up While Giving Kylie's Daughter Stormi Massive Playhouse for Christmas https://t.co/1rGRtR8r23 https://t.co/id4PVK3xrF 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.