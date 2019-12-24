Lil Wayne’s Private Plane Searched By Feds For Drugs + Guns
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne can’t even fly in peace. The hip-hop heavyweight reportedly boarded a plane this week searched by federal agents. According to reports, the search went down Monday as Wayne flew into Miami and resulted in firearms and drugs being discovered. Miami-Dade Police had received a tip about weapons and marijuana possibly being […]
The post Lil Wayne’s Private Plane Searched By Feds For Drugs + Guns appeared first on .
MIAMI, FL – Lil Wayne’s private plane landed at the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport on Monday (December 23) and subjected to a search by multiple federal agents who’d received a tip there were possibly drugs onboard.
Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn...