Lil Wayne’s Private Plane Searched By Feds For Drugs + Guns

SOHH Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Lil Wayne’s Private Plane Searched By Feds For Drugs + GunsGrammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne can’t even fly in peace. The hip-hop heavyweight reportedly boarded a plane this week searched by federal agents. According to reports, the search went down Monday as Wayne flew into Miami and resulted in firearms and drugs being discovered. Miami-Dade Police had received a tip about weapons and marijuana possibly being […]

The post Lil Wayne’s Private Plane Searched By Feds For Drugs + Guns appeared first on .
News video: Feds Reportedly Discovered Cocaine & A Firearm On Lil Wayne's Private Jet

Feds Reportedly Discovered Cocaine & A Firearm On Lil Wayne's Private Jet 01:42

 MIAMI, FL – Lil Wayne’s private plane landed at the Miami-Opa locka Executive Airport on Monday (December 23) and subjected to a search by multiple federal agents who’d received a tip there were possibly drugs onboard. Produced & Voiceover: Pro (Jaysn...

