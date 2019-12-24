Global  

Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Go On a Christmas Eve Date in Australia!

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban hold hands while stepping out on an afternoon date on Tuesday (December 24) in Sydney, Australia. The longtime couple spent Christmas Eve together down under, where they both are from! Nicole wore an all-white outfit, from her hat, all the way down to her shoes. While flying to [...]
