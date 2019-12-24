Global  

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma tie knot in private do

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Hollywood star Hilary Duff has officially wedded singer-songwriter Matthew Koma in a private ceremony attended by a select guest list that included their children, Luca and Banks. The wedding ceremony was held in the backyard of the couple's Beverly Hills home, reports vulture.com


News video: Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma wed 01:12

 Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have tied the knot in an "intimate" backyard wedding.

