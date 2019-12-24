Global  

Singer Ed Sheeran lost weight due to trolls

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Singer Ed Sheeran says being branded as 'fat' by online trolls made him lose weight. In "Behind The Medal" podcast, the "Shape of you" singer added that he was called "chunky" and "fat" by trolls, and that left him wanting to lose weight, thesun.co.uk.

"I never had insecurities and people pointed them out -- your brain starts...
News video: Ed Sheeran Lost 56 Pounds After Online Bullies Called Him 'Chunky'

Ed Sheeran Lost 56 Pounds After Online Bullies Called Him 'Chunky' 00:33

 Ed Sheeran revealed during an episode of Behind the Medal podcast on Monday that he lost 56 pounds. The award-winning pop singer said he lost the weight after internet trolls called him "fat" and "chunky'. "I never once had any insecurities really about myself until people pointed them out'. While...

Ed Sheeran lost weight due to trolls

London, Dec 24 (IANS) Singer Ed Sheeran says being branded as 'fat' by online trolls made him lose weight.
Shape Of You Singer Ed Sheeran lost weight after being called "chunky" by trolls

Ed Sheeran was supported by his wife Cherry, and soon he started a rigorous diet and exercise regime to try to get fit while on his last world tour, which ended...
