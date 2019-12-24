Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Here's how Sridevi shaped Karan Johar's film career

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
For Karan Johar, Sridevi's movies are a window to his childhood and the beginning of his love for Hindi cinema. Growing up in South Bombay, Karan said not many kids in his locality were interested in Hindi cinema in '80s but he loved the way Sridevi connected with the audiences.

Sridevi known for her films like Sadma, Mr...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Karan Johar unveils book on Sridevi

Karan Johar unveils book on Sridevi 02:05

 Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is an admirer of late actress Sridevi, on Sunday unveiled "Sridevi - The Eternal Screen Goddess", a book based on the life of the Bollywood icon and the first female superstar.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

‘Glad to not have directed Sridevi, was too big a fan’: Karan Johar [Video]‘Glad to not have directed Sridevi, was too big a fan’: Karan Johar

‘Glad to not have directed Sridevi, was too big a fan’: Karan Johar

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:23Published

Karan Johar to release book on Sridevi [Video]Karan Johar to release book on Sridevi

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is an admirer of late actress Sridevi, will be unveiling "Sridevi - The Eternal Screen Goddess", a book based on the life of the Bollywood icon and the first female..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Janhvi Kapoor to romance with Vijay Deverakonda in upcoming Karan Johar's film

After Boney Kapoor fulfilled late wife Sridevi's dream to produce a Tamil film, daughter Janhvi Kapoor is also set to venture South. According to reports, she...
Mid-Day

'Told me a few brilliant things, which I wish we had listened to': Karan Johar on Sridevi's suggestions for 'Kalank'

At an event, Karan Johar spoke at length about how Sridevi gave him suggestions on 'Kalank' script when he offered the film to her.
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.