Here's how Sridevi shaped Karan Johar's film career
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () For Karan Johar, Sridevi's movies are a window to his childhood and the beginning of his love for Hindi cinema. Growing up in South Bombay, Karan said not many kids in his locality were interested in Hindi cinema in '80s but he loved the way Sridevi connected with the audiences.
Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is an admirer of late actress Sridevi, on Sunday unveiled "Sridevi - The Eternal Screen Goddess", a book based on the life of the Bollywood icon and the first female superstar.