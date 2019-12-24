Global  

CNN Analyst Says Rudy Giuliani is ‘Spewing Anti-Semitism and Hatred’: It ‘Surrounds This President’

Mediaite Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
CNN national security analyst Juliette Kayyem told Laura Coates that Rudy Giuliani should be called out for “spewing anti-Semitism” in a new interview. America’s former favorite mayor used to know the rule of ‘you have the right to remain silent.’ He doesn’t exercise it ever, it seems in this case,” Coates quipped on CNN Tonight Monday, […]
