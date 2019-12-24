Global  

Is Bill Hader dating Rachel Bilson?

Mid-Day Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Hollywood actors Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted grabbing coffee together. The two stars were seen getting coffee together in Hader's hometown -- Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday, reports etonline.com.

In a photograph obtained from TMZ, Bilson, 38, is seen walking with a drink...
News video: Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader spark dating rumours

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader spark dating rumours 00:44

 Actress Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader have sparked dating rumours after they were seen having coffee together in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma over the weekend, along with member of Bill’s family.

Is Bill Hader dating Rachel Bilson?

Los Angeles, Dec 24 (IANS) Hollywood actors Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have sparked relationship rumours after they were spotted grabbing coffee together.
Sify

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson are dating and I'm into it

TMZ has the exclusive photo of Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson in Tulsa, OK this weekend. His family is there so, presumably, he’s in town for the holidays –...
Lainey Gossip


