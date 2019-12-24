Global  

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Christmas Card Was Photographed by Meghan's Actress Friend

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had a special photographer snap their super cute holiday card! The electronic card was photographed by Meghan‘s actress friend Janina Gavankar, according to People. Janina most recently appeared on The Morning Show and has been featured on Sleepy Hollow and True Blood. Meghan and Janina have been friends for many [...]
