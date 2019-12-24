Global  

Watch: ‘Tanhaji’ theme song ‘Ghamand Kar’

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The makers today unveiled the most awaited track from the film. The song titled, ‘Ghamand Kar’ is the theme song of the movie which very successfully celebrates the true spirit of the film. With some hard-hitting lyrics and haunting background score, the song is sure to live with you for a long time.
