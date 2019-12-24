Global  

Lil Wayne Speaks Out After FBI Searches His Private Jet in Miami

Just Jared Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Lil Wayne is addressing reports that his private jet was searched by the FBI. The 37-year-old rapper seemingly confirmed that the aircraft was searched on Monday (December 23) at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami, Fla. According to the Miami Herald, Lil Wayne was traveling from California to Florida with several passengers. Authorities were reportedly [...]
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Source: Lil Wayne's Private Plane Searched, Expected To Be Indicted

Source: Lil Wayne's Private Plane Searched, Expected To Be Indicted 01:44

 CBS4's Ty Russell reports from Opa-locka Executive Airport.

Recent related news from verified sources

Guns, drugs found on private plane with rapper Lil Wayne on board, sources say

MIAMI —Rapper Lil Wayne flew into Miami on Monday aboard a private jet that was stopped by federal agents who later found firearms and drugs on the aircraft,...
Seattle Times Also reported by •RIA Nov.

Rapper Lil Wayne’s private plane searched by federal agents in Miami: reports

Rapper Lil Wayne‘s private jet was searched by federal agents at a Miami airport on Monday evening, a report said.
FOXNews.com


