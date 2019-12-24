Global  

Mouni Roy turns Santa Claus for HIV-afflicted kids

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy knows the best how to make children happy during Christmas. She recently turned Santa Claus for NGO children born with Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
