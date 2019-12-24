Valladolid [Spain], Dec 24 (ANI): A Spanish schoolteacher pushed the boundaries when she took a biology class wearing a bodysuit with human internal organs printed over it, reported the New York Post

You Might Like

Tweets about this Keshav M Rao RT @htTweets: School teacher in Spain pushed boundaries to teach biology to kids https://t.co/NQ35sEOvHJ 2 hours ago Punit.Khanapure School teacher rocks anatomy chart bodysuit to make learning fun. Veronica Duque has a teaching experience spanning… https://t.co/c0XMEermYD 3 hours ago Lokesh Bhatt RT @htTweets: School teacher in Spain pushed boundaries to teach biology to kids https://t.co/NQ35sEwUQb 9 hours ago Hindustan Times School teacher in Spain pushed boundaries to teach biology to kids https://t.co/NQ35sEwUQb 11 hours ago SalujaSK RT @sk_saluja: SPAIN SCHOOL TEACHER DONS ANATOMY BODYSUIT TO MAKE LEARNING FUN - https://t.co/j8xdCpipEh 16 hours ago SalujaSK SPAIN SCHOOL TEACHER DONS ANATOMY BODYSUIT TO MAKE LEARNING FUN - https://t.co/j8xdCpipEh 16 hours ago Bhargavi Maddineni School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun via @htTweets https://t.co/UA8tuw40lA 17 hours ago Mr. Facade Learning was never this fun and Easy https://t.co/8efSKRAl4H #anatomy https://t.co/qiygLBwheF 17 hours ago