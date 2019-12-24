Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

School teacher rocks anatomy chart bodysuit to make learning fun

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Valladolid [Spain], Dec 24 (ANI): A Spanish schoolteacher pushed the boundaries when she took a biology class wearing a bodysuit with human internal organs printed over it, reported the New York Post
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Keshavamrao

Keshav M Rao RT @htTweets: School teacher in Spain pushed boundaries to teach biology to kids https://t.co/NQ35sEOvHJ 2 hours ago

PunitKhanapure

Punit.Khanapure School teacher rocks anatomy chart bodysuit to make learning fun. Veronica Duque has a teaching experience spanning… https://t.co/c0XMEermYD 3 hours ago

loku_bhatt

Lokesh Bhatt RT @htTweets: School teacher in Spain pushed boundaries to teach biology to kids https://t.co/NQ35sEwUQb 9 hours ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times School teacher in Spain pushed boundaries to teach biology to kids https://t.co/NQ35sEwUQb 11 hours ago

sk_saluja

SalujaSK RT @sk_saluja: SPAIN SCHOOL TEACHER DONS ANATOMY BODYSUIT TO MAKE LEARNING FUN - https://t.co/j8xdCpipEh 16 hours ago

sk_saluja

SalujaSK SPAIN SCHOOL TEACHER DONS ANATOMY BODYSUIT TO MAKE LEARNING FUN - https://t.co/j8xdCpipEh 16 hours ago

BhargaviMaddin1

Bhargavi Maddineni School teacher dons anatomy bodysuit to make learning fun via @htTweets https://t.co/UA8tuw40lA 17 hours ago

Aganith12

Mr. Facade Learning was never this fun and Easy https://t.co/8efSKRAl4H #anatomy https://t.co/qiygLBwheF 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.