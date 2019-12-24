Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 27 minutes ago )

New York rapper Cardi B‘s sister had a birthday she won’t forget. The hip-hop diva’s day one has shared moments from her big day. Over the past few hours, Hennessy Carolina has unloaded tons of b-day Instagram posts. Last Sunday, Cardi B went online to acknowledge Hennessy Carolina’s 24th birthday. Earlier this month, Henny hit […]



The post Hennessy Carolina Shows Off Birthday Suit + Cardi B’s Expensive Present: “Best B-Day Gift Ever!!!” appeared first on . New York rapper Cardi B‘s sister had a birthday she won’t forget. The hip-hop diva’s day one has shared moments from her big day. Over the past few hours, Hennessy Carolina has unloaded tons of b-day Instagram posts. Last Sunday, Cardi B went online to acknowledge Hennessy Carolina’s 24th birthday. Earlier this month, Henny hit […]The post Hennessy Carolina Shows Off Birthday Suit + Cardi B’s Expensive Present: “Best B-Day Gift Ever!!!” appeared first on . 👓 View full article

