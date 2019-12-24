Global  

Akshay: I have a soft corner for Salman

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
We all know that Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar share a great bond but it will be a tough battle in 2020 as the two superstars will lock horns at the box office. Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai’ and Akshay starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ are set to clash during Eid 2020.
