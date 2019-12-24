Akshay: I have a soft corner for Salman

Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

We all know that Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar share a great bond but it will be a tough battle in 2020 as the two superstars will lock horns at the box office. Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai’ and Akshay starrer ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ are set to clash during Eid 2020. 👓 View full article

