Drake Surprises Everyone W/ New WAR Freestyle Video + Speaks On Ending The Weeknd Beef: “We Just Had To Fix Things”

SOHH Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Drake Surprises Everyone W/ New WAR Freestyle Video + Speaks On Ending The Weeknd Beef: “We Just Had To Fix Things”OVO Sound boss Drake is on his music grind with 2019 wrapping up. The 6 God has come forward to surprise fans with his new “War” single. On Christmas Eve, Drizzy shocked supporters by putting out the unexpected audio gem. On the record, Drizzy briefly references his past feud with fellow Canada native The Weeknd. […]

The post Drake Surprises Everyone W/ New WAR Freestyle Video + Speaks On Ending The Weeknd Beef: “We Just Had To Fix Things” appeared first on .
