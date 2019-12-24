Michael Hutchence’s sister recalls growing up with INXS singer, final tragic years following brain injury

George Michael's Sister Found Dead on 3rd Anniversary of His Death. Melanie Panayiotou was found dead in her London home on Wednesday, Dec. 25. She was 55. Lawyer John Reid confirmed Panayiotou's death in a statement to the 'Evening Standard.'. We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed...
George Michael's sister Melanie Panayiotou has died aged 55, exactly three years on from the singer's death. According to reports, Ms Panayiotou was found...