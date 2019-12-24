Global  

NORAD Is Tracking Santa’s Journey

cbs4.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is busy this Christmas Eve tracking Santa’s yuletide journey around the world.
