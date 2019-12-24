Global  

Watch Kelly Ripa Zipline Across the Las Vegas Strip on Live With Kelly and Ryan

E! Online Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
They're saying goodbye to New York! Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest packed their bags and took a trip for their show Live With Kelly and Ryan, and E! News has all the exclusive details....
News video: Kelly and Ryan's Eiffel Tower Drinks from the Paris Hotel

Kelly and Ryan's Eiffel Tower Drinks from the Paris Hotel 01:25

 Kelly and Ryan have fun with Eiffel Tower bottles from the Paris Hotel.

Watch Kelly Ripa Go Ziplining Over the Las Vegas Strip!

Kelly Ripa shows off her adventurous side while going ziplining over the Las Vegas Strip for this fun new segment from Live! with Kelly & Ryan. The 49-year-old...
Just Jared

