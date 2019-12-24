Global  

Mariah Carey shares new 'All I Want for Christmas is You' music video featuring dozens of A-list celebs

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Mariah Carey was gifted "one of the best Christmas gifts" of all time on Monday, and it came in the form of a music video for "All I Want for Christmas is You" featuring dozens of her famous friends.
