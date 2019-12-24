Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Diandra Luker Wiki: Facts about Michael Douglas’ Ex-Wife

Earn The Necklace Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been together for almost two decades and their marriage is going strong. However, the Wall Street actor was previously married to Diandra Luker, and their relationship had a very tumultuous ending. Our Diandra Luker wiki covers the start and end of her dramatic marriage to Michael Douglas, and her […]

The post Diandra Luker Wiki: Facts about Michael Douglas’ Ex-Wife appeared first on Earn The Necklace.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF [Video]Kirk Douglas Honours Michael Douglas At 2012 SBIFF

Happy 103rd birthday Kirk Douglas! In celebration, we're looking back at our time spent with the legendary Hollywood star at the 2012 Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where he presented his..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:12Published

Celebrity Birthday: Kirk Douglas [Video]Celebrity Birthday: Kirk Douglas

On the 9th of December, Kirk Douglas celebrates his birthday!

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.