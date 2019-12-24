Global  

Ariana Grande, manager express mutual appreciation on Instagram

Sify Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 24 (ANI): After an immensely successful season that saw the release of two albums and a 100 stop world tour, Ariana Grande has shown her tender and vulnerable side in a candid Instagram clip where she is seen hugging her manager Scooter Braun after the end of her 'Sweetener World Tour', reported Fox News.
