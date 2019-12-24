Global  

Meek Mill Possibly Expecting A Baby W/ Longtime Friend Milan Rouge After Pregnancy Announcement

SOHH Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Meek Mill Possibly Expecting A Baby W/ Longtime Friend Milan Rouge After Pregnancy AnnouncementMaybach Music Group’s Meek Mill might have some new daddy duties on deck. The Internet is buzzing after the Dreamchasers boss’ longtime friend Milan Rouge announced a major pregnancy. According to reports, Meek disabled his Instagram page and went mum on questions about him fathering Rouge’s baby after she broke the news. A few hours […]

The post Meek Mill Possibly Expecting A Baby W/ Longtime Friend Milan Rouge After Pregnancy Announcement appeared first on .
News video: Meek Mill Teases New Music

Meek Mill Teases New Music 00:57

 Meek Mill Teases New Music. The rapper has revealed plans to drop new tracks in the new year. Meek's new music comes after his 12-year legal battle ended earlier this year. I'm extremely grateful that my long legal battle is finally behind me and I appreciate that it has sparked a much-needed...

Meek Mill Criticizes Baby Mama as She Continues Flaunting Pregnancy on Instagram

As Milano continues flaunting her pregnancy on Instagram, the Philadelphia rapper expresses his frustrations as he watches someone close to him is trying to join...
AceShowbiz

Did Meek Mill Just Confirm He Is Milano di Rouge's Baby Daddy With This Tweet?

This arrives after the Philadelphia fashion designer took to her Instagram account to defend her decision to announce her pregnancy at such a public setting.
AceShowbiz Also reported by •SOHH

