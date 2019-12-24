Meek Mill Possibly Expecting A Baby W/ Longtime Friend Milan Rouge After Pregnancy Announcement
Tuesday, 24 December 2019 () Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill might have some new daddy duties on deck. The Internet is buzzing after the Dreamchasers boss’ longtime friend Milan Rouge announced a major pregnancy. According to reports, Meek disabled his Instagram page and went mum on questions about him fathering Rouge’s baby after she broke the news. A few hours […]
